The 49ers elevated Coleman on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) still out, Coleman will be active for a second straight week. However, the veteran running back played just one offensive snap during the team's Week 4 win over the Rams, while Jeff Wilson dominated the backfield work. Fellow backup Marlon Mack didn't play at all against Los Angeles and Jordan Mason played exclusively on special teams, so while Coleman barley saw the field in his season debut, it doesn't appear like he's too far down the 49ers' running back depth chart.