49ers' Tevin Coleman: Encouraging preseason debut
Coleman rushed three times for 21 yards in Monday night's 24-15 preseason win over the Broncos.
Coleman's first action with the 49ers was a 12-yard run on the team's first offensive play. He then went for more modest gains afterward, featuring exclusively in the first quarter. In comparison, teammate Matt Breida rushed once for four yards and gained no territory on his one reception. With Jerrick McKinnon still trying to overcome his knee issue, Coleman and Breida are anticipated to lead San Francisco's rushing attack, and Coleman's production Monday supported the notion that he's the favorite to start this season.
