49ers' Tevin Coleman: Expected to be available Monday

Coleman (ankle) is on track to suit up against the Browns on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coleman officially bears a questionable tag for Monday's tilt, and he was limited in practice all last week leading up to the contest. He nonetheless appears to be trending towards taking the field versus Cleveland, in which case the 49ers' backfield will likely consist of a committee of Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. With so many capable ballcarriers on deck, it remains to be seen how sizeable a role Coleman will receive coming off a four-week absence.