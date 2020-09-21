Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Coleman (knee) is expected to miss "multiple weeks," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coleman picked up his knee injury Week 2 versus the Jets, a contest wherein backfield mate Raheem Mostert (knee) also suffered a sprained MCL that's expected to sideline him during Sunday's game against the Giants. If Coleman and Mostert are both held out versus New York, Jerick McKinnon will slot in as the lead option in San Francisco's backfield. Jeff Wilson also stands to see occasional carries and red zone work, and the 49ers may promote JaMycal Hasty from the practice squad. Depending on the severity of Coleman's injury, he could be an option for injured reserve.
