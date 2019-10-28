49ers' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone four times

Coleman carried the ball 11 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns and caught both his targets for 13 yards and a fourth TD in Sunday's 51-13 rout of the Panthers.

The running back scored three straight TDs in the late first and second quarters, the last on a 48-yard run, before capping his huge day with a one-yard plunge to close out the third quarter. The former Falcon now has six touchdowns through only five games this season along with 393 scrimmage yards, and with Matt Breida injuring his ankle Sunday, Coleman could be headed for a bigger workload next week against the Cardinals.