49ers' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone four times
Coleman carried the ball 11 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns and caught both his targets for 13 yards and a fourth TD in Sunday's 51-13 rout of the Panthers.
The running back scored three straight TDs in the late first and second quarters, the last on a 48-yard run, before capping his huge day with a one-yard plunge to close out the third quarter. The former Falcon now has six touchdowns through only five games this season along with 393 scrimmage yards, and with Matt Breida injuring his ankle Sunday, Coleman could be headed for a bigger workload next week against the Cardinals.
More News
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Leading Niners rushers in win•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Scores for second consecutive week•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Strong return from injury•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Returning to action Monday•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Returning to action Monday•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Expected to be available Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...