Coleman carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 44 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

The veteran running back, who saw only one offensive snap last week in his return to the 49ers, was the surprise star on offense in this one. Coleman bookended the scoring on the afternoon, catching a nine-yard TD pass in the first quarter before adding a five-yard scoring run in the fourth. Jeff Wilson remains the starter in the San Francisco backfield and saw 18 touches to Coleman's 11, but the latter's experience in Kyle Shanahan's scheme appears to have allowed him to leapfrog rookie Jordan Mason on the depth chart.