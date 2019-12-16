Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Four touches against former team

Coleman registered 40 rushing yards on four carries during Sunday's 29-22 loss to Atlanta.

So much for working in Coleman against his former team of four years, as the 26-year-old back was out-touched by both Raheem Mostert (15) and Matt Breida (six) during the 49ers' Week 15 defeat. On the bright side, among San Francisco's top three backs Coleman was the only one not to fumble Sunday, perhaps opening up an opportunity for him moving forward should the 49ers' coaching staff elect to prioritize ball security. Coleman has committed zero fumbles thus far in 2019, but he is averaging a meager 3.7 yards per carry heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Rams.

