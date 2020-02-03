49ers' Tevin Coleman: Get six touches in Super Bowl

Coleman took five carries for 28 yards and caught his lone target for a three-yard gain in a 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Coleman rebounded from the shoulder dislocation that knocked him out of the NFC Championship Game to once again serve as the 49ers' No. 2 running back behind Raheem Mostert. The Niners also sprinkled in Jeff Wilson for a handful of snaps and one reception, while Matt Breida strictly played special teams. It'll be an interesting offseason for the San Francisco backfield, with Breida scheduled to be a restricted free agent and Coleman uncertain to see the second season of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. The 49ers can save up to $4.9 million in 2020 cap space if Coleman is released this offseason (pre overthecap.com), though his salary does contain a partial injury guarantee, which likely would apply if he has surgery on the shoulder.