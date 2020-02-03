49ers' Tevin Coleman: Get six touches in Super Bowl
Coleman took five carries for 28 yards and caught his lone target for a three-yard gain in a 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Coleman rebounded from the shoulder dislocation that knocked him out of the NFC Championship Game to once again serve as the 49ers' No. 2 running back behind Raheem Mostert. The Niners also sprinkled in Jeff Wilson for a handful of snaps and one reception, while Matt Breida strictly played special teams. It'll be an interesting offseason for the San Francisco backfield, with Breida scheduled to be a restricted free agent and Coleman uncertain to see the second season of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. The 49ers can save up to $4.9 million in 2020 cap space if Coleman is released this offseason (pre overthecap.com), though his salary does contain a partial injury guarantee, which likely would apply if he has surgery on the shoulder.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...