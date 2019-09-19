49ers' Tevin Coleman: Gets 'DNP' tag Thursday
Coleman (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' injury report Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Considering he picked up a high ankle sprain Week 1, Coleman was poised for a multi-game absence from that point forward. Having said that, neither the 49ers nor coach Kyle Shanahan have commented on Coleman's status in the meantime. With only his listing on injury reports to take into account, Coleman remains embedded in his recovery until he scratches the practice field. Assuming he sits out again Sunday against the Steelers, the 49ers will turn to Matt Breida to lead the backfield while Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson provide support.
