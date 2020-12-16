Coleman went without a rush attempt on two offensive snaps during Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

Coleman hasn't re-established himself in the 49ers' backfield since returning from a knee injury Week 13 against Buffalo, collecting just six offensive snaps over the past two contests. A holdover from coach Kyle Shanahan's tenure as Atlanta's offensive coordinator between 2015 and 2016, Coleman had a solid debut campaign with San Francisco last year in amassing 724 scrimmage yards and seven TDs over 14 appearances. His injury-riddled 2020 has been disappointing, to say the least, with Coleman posting a 1.7 yards-per-carry average over 23 attempts.