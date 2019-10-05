49ers' Tevin Coleman: Gets questionable designation
Coleman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Browns, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Coleman has been able to practice in at least some capacity all week, so it's possible the 26-year-old could ultimately take the field Monday although we likely won't know for sure until closer to the 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Expect Matt Breida to factor in heavily regardless, with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson chipping in as well in the event Coleman is ultimately ruled inactive for the third consecutive week.
More News
