Coleman has completely recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Coleman suffered the shoulder injury deep into the 49ers' unsuccessful bid for a championship last season, and the surgery reportedly went off without a hitch. Maiocco also mentions that the veteran tailback was contemplating sitting out the 2020 season due to his sickle cell trait potentially posing a greater risk if he contracted COVID-19. Coleman ultimately decided to play with the support of his family behind him. The 27-year-old rushed for 544 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns over 14 regular-season games in 2019. Coleman will resume his role as part of a run-heavy backfield committee spearheaded by Raheem Mostert under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
