49ers' Tevin Coleman: Held in check
Coleman rushed nine times for 40 yards and caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks.
Coleman trailed Matt Breida's 10 carries despite his teammate exiting early with an ankle injury. With Breida out, Raheem Mostert took on a larger role, finishing with six carries for 28 yards. Although Coleman didn't get much going on the ground, he at least hauled in all his looks through the air, placing second in receptions and third on the team in receiving yards. The health of Breida should be worthwhile to monitor in relation to Coleman's stock ahead of Week 11's game against the Cardinals.
