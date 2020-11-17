Coach Kyle Shanahan hopes Coleman (knee) will be available for the 49ers' next game Sunday, Nov. 29 against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The same can be said for Raheem Mostert (ankle, IR), so San Francisco may have its top two RBs back in the fold following the team's Week 11 bye. If that comes to pass, Shanahan will have the above duo -- plus Austin Walter and potentially Jerick McKinnon (neck) -- available out of the backfield while Jeff Wilson (ankle) and JaMycal Hasty (collarbone) stay on injured reserve.