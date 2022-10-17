Coleman rushed four times for three yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Falcons.

Coleman was signed off the practice squad for the second week in a row, but he was unable to replicate last week's two-score performance. It is worth nothing that the 29-year-old stuck as Jeff Wilson's primary backup despite the return of Tyrion Davis-Price (no touches) and the presence of preseason standout Jordan Mason (no touches). Both veteran backs struggled mightily in a favored matchup, so perhaps head coach Kyle Shanahan will try some of his younger backs behind Wilson next Sunday against the Chiefs. Coleman shouldn't be considered a starting option in standard leagues heading into Week 7.