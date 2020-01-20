Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Injures shoulder Sunday

Coleman is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers due to a shoulder injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman was carted off the field in noticeable pain, leaving Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida to helm San Francisco's rushing attack. He sustained the injury in the second quarter while handling an inside run.

