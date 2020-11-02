Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's loss to Seattle that the injury that forced Coleman out is to the same knee that he injured earlier this season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coleman has already missed five weeks due to injury this season, and while the extent of his new injury isn't yet known, the running back will have a hard time healing up in time to play Thursday against the Packers. JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon should split backfield duties for the injury-riddled 49ers in Week 10 if Coleman can't go.