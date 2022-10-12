The 49ers signed Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.
Coleman had reverted to the practice squad after rushing times for 23 yards and a touchdown while securing all three of his targets for 44 yards and another score during Sunday's win over the Panthers, and it appears that he's now earned a spot as the No. 2 running back behind Jeff Wilson. Considering that Elijah Mitchell (knee) doesn't yet look close to a return from IR, Coleman is an interesting fantasy option heading into what should be a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Falcons.