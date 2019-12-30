49ers' Tevin Coleman: Just 18 yards in win
Coleman rushed five times for 11 yards and caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.
Raheem Mostert saw the bulk of playing time (54 percent of offensive snaps) and touches (11), leaving Coleman to share scraps with fellow backup Matt Breida. The former Atlanta Falcon began the year as his new team's starter, and while he experienced early success (309 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Weeks 5 through 8), the veteran saw his role diminish significantly in the second half of the season. Coleman still managed to finish with a respectable mark of 4.0 yards per carry, but his role for next season is uncertain with fellow backs Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida under team control for 2020. His outlook could change based on how he and the rest of the 49ers' running back unit performs during the playoffs.
