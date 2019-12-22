49ers' Tevin Coleman: Just five touches in win
Coleman rushed five times for 33 yards in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.
Coleman was limited to single-digit carries for the fourth-straight week (4.3 carries over that span) and was held without a reception for the third game in a row. The 26-year-old still logged 24 snaps on offense (42 percent), so he should still be considered the "1B" behind Raheem Mostert (11 carries and 31 offensive snaps), but the latter has been the far-more productive back in recent weeks. Coleman has been running better of late (8.1 yards per carry) after enduring a rough stretch in the middle of the season, but the limited usage keeps his fantasy stock low heading into a showdown against Seattle in Week 17 that will settle the NFC West standings.
