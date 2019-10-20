49ers' Tevin Coleman: Leading Niners rushers in win

Coleman carried the ball 20 times for 62 yards and caught both his targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.

Both teams struggled to move the ball in a steady downpour, but Coleman still dominated the backfield workload for the Niners, getting 22 touches to Matt Breida's nine -- although Breida did leave the game in the second half after being poked in the eye. Coleman now has 219 scrimmage yards and two TDs in three games since returning to action from an ankle injury.