49ers' Tevin Coleman: Leads impressive rushing attack

Coleman rushed 22 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-10 win over the Vikings.

Coleman split starting duties with Raheem Mostert. as per usual, but the former had a bit more success early on. This led to coach Kyle Shanahan rolling with the hot hand -- as he is prone to do -- in the second half, and Coleman ran roughshod all over Minnesota's front seven. The 22 carries were a new season high for the 26-year-old; in fact, he had only reached the 20-carry mark just once in 2019, and hadn't received double-digit touches since Week 12 of the regular season. Saturday's box score should lead to Coleman becoming the preferred option coming out of San Francisco's backfield for the NFC Championship next Sunday, but Mostert will also see a healthy amount of touches to remain relevant as a DFS option.