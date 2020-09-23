Coach Kyle Shanahan said Coleman (knee) likely will sit out four weeks and is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Both Coleman and Raheem Mostert picked up sprained knees this past Sunday against the Jets, and Shanahan indicated the former's injury is worse than the latter's, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. With a roster move expected to occur at some point this week, the 49ers backfield may be whittled down to just Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson in the short term.
