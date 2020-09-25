Coleman (knee) is expected to miss more time than teammate Raheem Mostert (knee), ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.
Both players are recovering from knee sprains, and both have been ruled out for Sunday's game in New York. That leaves Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson to handle the backfield work, though undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty likely will be called up from the practice squad to provide depth. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Coleman is expected to miss about four weeks, making him a candidate for injured reserve.