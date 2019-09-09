49ers' Tevin Coleman: Likely to miss games
Coleman is undergoing tests Monday to determine the nature of his ankle sprain, with the expectation being that he will miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Early reports suggest Coleman suffered a major sprain that could necessitate a multi-week absence. He was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's 31-17 win over Tampa Bay, with coach Kyle Shanahan mentioning that the 49ers would look into alternatives for their backfield. Matt Breida finished Week 1 with just 37 yards on 15 carries, while Raheem Mostert was far more efficient with nine totes for 40 yards. The Niners may bring up Jeff Wilson from the practice squad before Week 2 in Cincinnati.
