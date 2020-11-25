Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Coleman (knee) will be limited in practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Coleman has only suited up for one contest since Week 2, but it appears that he's made substantial progress in his recovery coming off San Francisco's bye. Raheem Mostert (knee) is considered day-to-day after having been designated for a return from IR, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports, so it's conceivable that the 49ers' top two running backs could both be back in action against the Rams on Sunday.