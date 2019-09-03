49ers' Tevin Coleman: Listed behind Breida

Coleman is listed behind Matt Breida on the 49ers' posted depth chart.

Regardless of the team's depth chart order on paper, with Jerick McKinnon (knee) on IR, it's clear that Breida and Coleman will be both see their share of touches out of the gate. While the arrangement may slightly tilt in Breida's favor at the moment, Coleman figures to see enough work to merit fantasy consideration to start the season and it's plausible that he could overtake Breida in time, if he emerges as the "hot hand" out of the team's backfield.

