Coleman (knee) appears on track to play in Sunday's game against Seattle, but the 49ers haven't announced a decision, Cam Inman of The Bay Area News Group reports.

Coleman has been on injured reserve, which means he isn't listed on the official practice/injury report and doesn't have a questionable/doubtful/out designation for the game. The 49ers did designate Coleman to return from IR earlier this week, and he's been practicing with his teammates since Wednesday. The team will need to move him to the active roster by Saturday afternoon in order to have him eligible for Sunday's game. With fellow running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (knee) both unavailable, Coleman should have a significant role if he plays, though Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty also figure to get touches.