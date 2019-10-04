Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Manages limited practice

Coleman (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coleman also practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday in what amounted to his first activity since he suffered a high left ankle sprain in Week 1. Given that he's missed multiple games on account of the injury, the 49ers may need to see Coleman put in a full practice Saturday to feel comfortable making him active for Monday's game against the Browns.

