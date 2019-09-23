49ers' Tevin Coleman: May be back Week 5

Coleman (ankle) has a chance to return following the 49ers' Week 4 bye, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers don't play again until Monday, Oct. 7 against the Browns, so Coleman's status on the practice field won't be known until Thursday, Oct. 3 when the team files its first Week 5 injury report. This past Thursday, he ditched the walking boot protecting his left ankle and did some light rehab work with the training staff, so he's made some progress in his recovery. During his extended absence, coach Kyle Shanahan has deployed a running back trio of Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson with Jerick McKinnon (knee) on injured reserve.

