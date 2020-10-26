Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful the 49ers will get Coleman (knee) back from injured reserve this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Running backs continue to drop like flies in San Francisco, with Jeff Wilson the most recent member expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. Raheem Mostert also resides on IR due to a similar injury, while Coleman appears to be closing in on the end of his recovery from a sprained knee. The 49ers will reconvene on the field Wednesday, at which point Coleman will have three chances to open his 21-day window for the 49ers to activate him. If Coleman indeed comes of the list and is available Sunday at Seattle, he'll team up with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty out of the backfield. Otherwise, the aforementioned pair are the two healthy San Fran RBs on the active roster.