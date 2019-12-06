49ers' Tevin Coleman: More competition for reps

Coleman is welcoming back Matt Breida (ankle) to the 49ers' backfield Sunday at New Orleans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coleman received his normal workload in Weeks 11 and 12 en route to 28 touches for 126 yards from scrimmage and one TD. In Week 13 at Baltimore, though, Coleman was usurped by Raheem Mostert, seeing just six touches to the latter's 21. The reintroduction of Breida further clouds Coleman's potential to produce. especially against a Saints defense that has allowed just 3.5 yards per carry and 97.6 yards from scrimmage per game to running backs in 12 outings this season.