49ers' Tevin Coleman: More competition for reps
Coleman is welcoming back Matt Breida (ankle) to the 49ers' backfield Sunday at New Orleans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coleman received his normal workload in Weeks 11 and 12 en route to 28 touches for 126 yards from scrimmage and one TD. In Week 13 at Baltimore, though, Coleman was usurped by Raheem Mostert, seeing just six touches to the latter's 21. The reintroduction of Breida further clouds Coleman's potential to produce. especially against a Saints defense that has allowed just 3.5 yards per carry and 97.6 yards from scrimmage per game to running backs in 12 outings this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...