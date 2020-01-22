49ers' Tevin Coleman: No activity Wednesday
Coleman (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Coleman's potential workload, or lack thereof, is expected after he dislocated his right shoulder during the first half of the 49ers' eventual 37-20 victory against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Rehab likely will be his focus during the two weeks of preparation for the Super Bowl, but an appearance on the field during that span would be a great sign for his ability to suit up versus the Chiefs. If he attains active status on Feb. 2, there's a decent bet Coleman plays second fiddle to Raheem Mostert, he reeled off 220 yards and four TDs on 29 carries in the 49ers' most-recent win.
