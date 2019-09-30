49ers' Tevin Coleman: Not at practice Monday

Coleman (ankle) didn't practice Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While Coleman didn't participate in Monday's practice, he appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener. Per Maiocco, Coleman was working on the side of the field and catching passes from trainers. The 49ers won't release an official injury report until Thursday, at which point Coleman's chances of suiting up Monday versus the Browns will become more clear.

