49ers' Tevin Coleman: Not practicing Wednesday

Coleman (ankle) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coleman remains week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. That the 26-year-old has avoided IR indicates that he's racing a recovery timetable of less than eight weeks, but a specific estimate for his return is still undisclosed. He'll likely need to practice in some extent Thursday or Friday for any chance of suiting up Sunday versus the Steelers. The 49ers' running back corps impressed Week 2 - Matt Breida saw 12 carries for 121 yards, Raheem Mostert racked up 151 total yards on 13 carries and three catches and Jeff Wilson managed 34 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries -- so it remains to be seen what sort of workload Coleman will receive when he returns.

