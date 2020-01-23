Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Not practicing yet

Coleman (shoulder) was limited to side work during Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman also missed Wednesday's practice, requiring some rest after he suffered a shoulder dislocation in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Packers. He still has 10 days to get ready for the Super Bowl, but his availability for the big game is far from a sure thing. Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson will be candidates to see extra work behind Raheem Mostert if Coleman doesn't end up playing.

