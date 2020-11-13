Coleman (knee) will not play Sunday against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers waited until Friday to make it official, though Coleman never appeared to have a real shot at playing. With a bye coming up Week 11, the team could have Coleman back for its next game, a Week 12 matchup with the Rams. It isn't clear he'll have a significant role when he returns, as the Niners may also have Raheem Mostert (ankle) back from IR at that point. As for the immediate future, Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty will lead the San Francisco backfield this Sunday in New Orleans.