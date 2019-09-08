49ers' Tevin Coleman: Out with ankle injury
Coleman has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to an ankle injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Prior to his departure, Coleman accrued six carries for 23 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 33 yards. The severity of the issue is unknown, but the 49ers backfield has been whittled down to just two healthy running backs (Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
