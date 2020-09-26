Coleman (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
It's not entirely surprising to see Coleman wind up on injured reserve given the expected timeline for return could be potentially in the month-long range, and certainly longer than injured teammate Raheem Mostert (knee). JaMycal Hasty was called up from the practice squad to provide depth at running back, but it certainly looks as if Sunday's matchup against the Giants will feature plenty of Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson, particularly with backup QB Nick Mullens set to lead the offense in the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle).
More News
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Likely out longer than Mostert•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Won't play Sunday•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Likely out four weeks•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Expected to miss a few weeks•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Hurts knee in Week 2 win•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Receives five touches in opener•