Coleman logged one snap on special teams in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.
Coleman fell out of favor quickly following his two-touchdown game back in Week 5, as he has produced just three yards on four attempts in the two games since then. Tyrion Davis-Price (13 offensive snaps) appears to have leapfrogged the veteran as a backup in San Francisco. The addition of Christian McCaffrey this week puts Coleman's roster spot in jeopardy heading into a crucial matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Ineffective against old club•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Inked to active roster•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Back to practice squad Monday•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone twice Sunday•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Set as No. 3 running back Sunday•
-
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Elevated to active roster•