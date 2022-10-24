Coleman logged one snap on special teams in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Coleman fell out of favor quickly following his two-touchdown game back in Week 5, as he has produced just three yards on four attempts in the two games since then. Tyrion Davis-Price (13 offensive snaps) appears to have leapfrogged the veteran as a backup in San Francisco. The addition of Christian McCaffrey this week puts Coleman's roster spot in jeopardy heading into a crucial matchup against the Rams next Sunday.

