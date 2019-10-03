Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Posts limited showing Thursday

Coleman (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The occasion marks Coleman's first since emerging from Week 1 with a high left ankle sprain. Assuming he maintains or even increases his activity level Friday and/or Saturday, he'll have a good shot to return Monday against the Browns. His role is far from certain, though, as Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson have helped fuel the second-ranked rush offense in the NFL (175 yards per game).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories