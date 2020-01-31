Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Ready for Super Bowl LIV

Coleman (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman kicked off the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions, and having now successfully practiced without restrictions serves to shed any lingering doubts about his availability for Super Bowl LIV. Though Raheem Mostert is the favorite to lead San Francisco's backfield Sunday, Coleman will likely play a key role as the 49ers' No. 2 option. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards during the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay prior to suffering a dislocated shoulder in the second quarter.

