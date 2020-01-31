49ers' Tevin Coleman: Ready for Super Bowl LIV
Coleman (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman kicked off the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions, and having now successfully practiced without restrictions serves to shed any lingering doubts about his availability for Super Bowl LIV. Though Raheem Mostert is the favorite to lead San Francisco's backfield Sunday, Coleman will likely play a key role as the 49ers' No. 2 option. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards during the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay prior to suffering a dislocated shoulder in the second quarter.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...