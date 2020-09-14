Coleman carried four times for 18 yards and caught one of two targets for six additional yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Coleman considered sitting out Sunday's game due to a preexisting condition that could've been exacerbated by the poor air quality but decided to ultimately suit up. He watched as Raheem Mostert took on the majority of the workload out of the backfield while accounting for 151 scrimmage yards. Coleman's track record of inefficiency could catch up to him this season, as Mostert has already staked his claim to the lead back role and he will also have to contend with Jerick McKinnon for touches. He should play a similar role next Sunday against the Jets.