49ers' Tevin Coleman: Reinforcements set to return
Coleman and co-starter Matt Breida could see the return of three key pieces of the 49ers' blocking unit against the Seahawks on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joe Staley (lower leg), Kyle Juszczyk (knee), and Mike McGlinchey (knee) all returned to practice Tuesday and have a shot at returning for an important divisional matchup on Monday Night Football. The latter is the most questionable, but the Staley and Juice both stated that they feel "100 percent." Coleman has racked up 332 rushing yards on 77 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and five total touchdowns in five games without arguably his three best blockers, so any combination of his fallen comrades returning will be significant boost for one half of San Francisco's league-leading running back tandem for the second half of the season. Expect Coleman and Breida to continue to split touches against a Seattle defense that has been average against the run this year (102.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
