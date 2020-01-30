Play

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Remains limited at practice

Coleman (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman previously was a limited participant Wednesday, taking a step forward after he was a non-participant last week. He seems to be gearing up for an appearance in the Super Bowl, but it won't come as any surprise if he's listed as 'questionable' on the final injury report Friday afternoon. Regardless, Raheem Mostert is the favorite to serve as San Francisco's lead runner in the big game.

More News
Our Latest Stories