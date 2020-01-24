49ers' Tevin Coleman: Results of MRI encouraging
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Coleman, who worked on the side during practice, received favorable MRI results on his dislocated shoulder, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Coleman logged three straight DNPs in practice this week, and Shanahan said "we'll see" when asked about ramping up his activity next week. The 26-year-old will have three more chances to log at least a limited session leading up to the Super Bowl against Kansas City. If he's able to gain medical clearance and suit up, Coleman will likely serve as the No. 2 option in San Francisco's backfield behind Raheem Mostert.
