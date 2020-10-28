The 49ers have designated Coleman (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coleman will be eligible to resume practicing without counting against the 53-man roster immediately. The 49ers will thus have 21 days to decide whether to fully elevate Coleman or allow him to return to season-ending IR. With Jeff Wilson (ankle) expected to hit IR this week, and Raheem Mostert (ankle) set to miss at least a few more games, Coleman will join a backfield consisting of Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty once he's fully cleared. If Coleman is able to return in time for Sunday's game in Seattle, he could have the immediate opportunity to handle a key role.