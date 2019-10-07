49ers' Tevin Coleman: Returning to action Monday
Coleman (ankle) is active Monday against the Browns.
On the heels of the 49ers' bye, Coleman managed limited listings on every Week 5 injury report, which was enough for the team to give him the all-clear to return from a high left ankle sprain. It'll be interesting to see how coach Kyle Shanahan incorporates Coleman into a run offense that ranks second in the NFL based off contributions from Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, the latter of whom is a healthy scratch Monday.
