49ers' Tevin Coleman: Returning to practice

Coleman (ankle) is slated to participate in Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The extent of Coleman's participation won't be revealed until after the session concludes, but even if he manages only limited work, it would mark the running back's first practice activity since he suffered a high left ankle sprain in the season opener. Coleman could be cleared to return to action Monday against the Browns, but he may struggle to immediately capture a fantasy-friendly role in a productive backfield rotation that also includes Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

