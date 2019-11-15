49ers' Tevin Coleman: Returns to practice

Coleman (personal) was on the field for Friday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coleman stepped away from the team Thursday to address a personal matter, but his return to work Friday along with the fact that he doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals erases any concern about his Week 11 availability. With Matt Breida (ankle) listed as doubtful and Raheem Mostert (knee) listed as questionable this weekend, Coleman appears well positioned to handle one of his heavier workloads of the season. Since maxing out at 20 carries in the rain-soaked Week 7 win over Washington, Coleman has averaged 10.7 totes across San Francisco's subsequent three contests.